Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 351 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $30,003.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $96.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

