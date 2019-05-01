Los Andes Copper (LA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.35

Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 92000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 million and a PE ratio of -43.75.
Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Los Andes Copper Company Profile (CVE:LA)
Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.
Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.