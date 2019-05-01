Littelfuse (LFUS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $409-$421 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.90 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $2.00-2.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded Littelfuse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Littelfuse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $6.37 on Wednesday, hitting $194.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,629. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.77 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $105,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,657,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,025 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

