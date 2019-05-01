Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, analysts expect Liquidia Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liquidia Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

LQDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liquidia Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Maynor sold 2,187 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $43,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquidia Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Liquidia Technologies worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

