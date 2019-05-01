Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF/B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Imperial Capital

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by analysts at Imperial Capital in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Imperial Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS LGF/B opened at $13.60 on Monday.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

