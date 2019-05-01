Libbey (LBY) Releases Earnings Results

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $175.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LBY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 177,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,371. Libbey has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Get Libbey alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Libbey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,648,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 254,084 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Libbey by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,238,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 475,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Libbey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 44,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Libbey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,042,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 44,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Libbey by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Libbey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/libbey-lby-releases-earnings-results.html.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.