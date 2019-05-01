Libbey Inc. (LBY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 502,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Libbey were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Libbey by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,238,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 475,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Libbey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,042,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 44,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Libbey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 44,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Libbey by 133.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 148,831 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Libbey by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Libbey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of LBY opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Libbey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

