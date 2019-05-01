LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys 95,839 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 560.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,839 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 7.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMB. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,394. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.15 and a one year high of $110.37.
iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Read More: What is Cost of Capital?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.