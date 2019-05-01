Leggett & Platt (LEG) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95-5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli cut Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 60,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $46.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $444,567.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,070.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $733,600.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,643.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,635 shares of company stock worth $2,012,477. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

