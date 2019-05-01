Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RETA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $318,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $335,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $335,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 3.12.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

