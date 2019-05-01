Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NHC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHC. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 862,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,824,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,231,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the period.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,500 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $86.53.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/legal-general-group-plc-boosts-stake-in-national-healthcare-co-nhc.html.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.