LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LTXB. Raymond James raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens set a $39.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.10.

LTXB stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $91.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 33.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, Director James Brian Mccall sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,140,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $652,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,490 shares of company stock worth $2,196,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

