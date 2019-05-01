Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $15.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

NYSE LVS traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.51. 114,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,331. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 92.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

