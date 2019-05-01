Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In related news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $339,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,573 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NXST traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.76. 735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $798.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

