Langen Mcalenn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CINF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 351 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $30,003.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.