Lamden Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $9,835.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00088184 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001270 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

