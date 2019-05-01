Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of LBAI opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $774.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $25,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

