Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KLIC. BidaskClub cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.58. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

