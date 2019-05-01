Knowles (KN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Knowles Corporation operates as a supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, specialty components, and human interface solutions. The Company designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones, speakers, and receivers for the handset, tablet, and other consumer electronic markets. It also designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. Knowles Corporation is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, January 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.93.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $18.88 on Friday. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 11,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,180.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $45,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,831,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,793,000 after acquiring an additional 164,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,186,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,678,000 after acquiring an additional 164,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,678,000 after acquiring an additional 164,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,005,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,602,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares during the period.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

