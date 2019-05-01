KeyCorp Weighs in on Lam Research Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $14.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $15.73 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.78.

Lam Research stock opened at $207.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $209.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total transaction of $354,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $809,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,712 shares of company stock worth $6,981,064. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

