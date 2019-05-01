KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 309,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $7,906,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 962,918 shares of company stock valued at $25,373,442. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

