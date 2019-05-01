KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $67.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Owens Corning by 5,667.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,135,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,991,000. Park Presidio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,167,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after buying an additional 965,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,487,000 after buying an additional 901,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $173,937.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,655.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $948,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,718.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

