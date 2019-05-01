KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Werner Enterprises in a research report issued on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

WERN opened at $33.50 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

