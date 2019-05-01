Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (SHL) a €36.50 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.10 ($44.30).

SHL opened at €38.02 ($44.21) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €31.10 ($36.16) and a one year high of €39.95 ($46.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

