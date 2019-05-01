Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (SHL) a €36.50 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.10 ($44.30).

SHL opened at €38.02 ($44.21) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €31.10 ($36.16) and a one year high of €39.95 ($46.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

