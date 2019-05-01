KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 620 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the copper miner’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KAZ. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, January 25th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 738.33 ($9.65).

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,102.50 ($14.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Andrew Southam sold 242,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total transaction of £1,609,951.70 ($2,103,687.05).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

