JUST EAT PLC/ADR (JSTTY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JSTTY. Morgan Stanley cut JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. JUST EAT PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get JUST EAT PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of JSTTY stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JUST EAT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.