JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

