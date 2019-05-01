JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director James S. Crown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.79 per share, with a total value of $518,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,008,571.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,465,019.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,700 shares of company stock worth $2,711,552 and have sold 157,573 shares worth $17,293,454. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.05.

JPM opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-shares-sold-by-river-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.