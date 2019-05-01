JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pfizer (PFE) a $46.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. UBS Group lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $237.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,493.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,367. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,846,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,203,263,000 after buying an additional 12,167,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,469,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,469,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,749 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pfizer by 5,652.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 100,090,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,919,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,401,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.