Johnson Controls International (JCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. 12,988,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,605. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

