John Bean Technologies (JBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $138,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,547.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

