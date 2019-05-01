JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 535.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553,232 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,086,951,000 after acquiring an additional 382,573 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,056,194,000 after acquiring an additional 189,866 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.21.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $4,708,940. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/jnba-financial-advisors-grows-holdings-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.