Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 42,738 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,332,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $610,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,531,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,985,000 after purchasing an additional 482,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,766,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,879,000 after purchasing an additional 353,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,092,000 after purchasing an additional 198,673 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 1,600 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $148,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,118 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $196,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,475 shares of company stock worth $5,910,744. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on PerkinElmer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

PKI traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,277. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $648.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/janus-henderson-group-plc-sells-42738-shares-of-perkinelmer-inc-pki.html.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.