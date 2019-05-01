Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 76,146 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 641,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $42,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,608,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,261,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,261,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,181,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 697,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,066. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 76,146 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-purchases-76146-shares-of-vanguard-ftse-pacific-etf-vpl.html.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.