Janney Capital Management LLC Has $15.26 Million Stake in General Motors (GM)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $34.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $401,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,346 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.91. 242,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,324,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

