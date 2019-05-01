Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 203.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,850,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,375 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9,466.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 9,932,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108,339 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,092,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,711,000 after purchasing an additional 782,724 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup set a $83.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. MKM Partners set a $87.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 765 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $49,778.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 656 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $50,000.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,372.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,889 shares of company stock worth $2,688,936. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEC traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.26. 22,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,530. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

