Iteris (ITI) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Iteris to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iteris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Iteris and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 3 0 3.00 Iteris Competitors 96 357 633 58 2.57

Iteris presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Iteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iteris and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $103.73 million -$3.52 million -106.00 Iteris Competitors $353.07 million $43.46 million -28.42

Iteris’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Iteris. Iteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Iteris and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris -7.93% -9.92% -6.16% Iteris Competitors -16.53% 4.40% -1.90%

Risk & Volatility

Iteris has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris’ competitors have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iteris competitors beat Iteris on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera. This segment also offers The SmartCycle Bike Indicator; Vantage systems with the PedTrax capability, which provides bi-directional counting and speed tracking of pedestrians; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; and VantageNext, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartSpan, and P-series products. Its Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The company's Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a agriculture solution. The company serves smart transportation, digital agriculture, municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers, and agronomists. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

