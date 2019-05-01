Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. Itau Corpbanca had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $689.08 million for the quarter.

Shares of Itau Corpbanca stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476. Itau Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itau Corpbanca stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Itau Corpbanca were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

