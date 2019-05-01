iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (IYK) Holdings Increased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 396.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $101.38 and a 12 month high of $123.55.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

