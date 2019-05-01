iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0348 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.04. 2,289,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,193. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $113.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

