iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,610,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,923,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,523 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,894.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,213,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,226,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,270,000 after buying an additional 1,326,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,337,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,991,000 after buying an additional 654,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,298,000 after buying an additional 497,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $158.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

