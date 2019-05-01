iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Decreased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 26,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

EEM traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 899,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,607,086. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

