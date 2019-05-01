iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.35

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

LQD traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $118.83. 12,303,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,892,709. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $119.71.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

