iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.35

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
LQD traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $118.83. 12,303,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,892,709. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $119.71.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.