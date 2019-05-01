iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSEARCA IBMO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/ishares-ibonds-dec-2026-term-muni-bond-etf-ibmo-plans-0-03-special-dividend.html.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.