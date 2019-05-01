iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT) Stake Decreased by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the fourth quarter worth $3,346,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 72,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000.

IAT stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a 1 year low of $722.70 and a 1 year high of $1,007.01.

