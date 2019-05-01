iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 214,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,248,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,127,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,775 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.