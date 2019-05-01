Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRWD stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

In related news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $3,646,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 577,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Consylman sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $81,237.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,850.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,321 shares of company stock worth $3,780,084. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRWD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

