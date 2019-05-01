Iqvia (IQV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Iqvia stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.99. 1,725,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $146.10.

In related news, insider W Richard Staub sold 27,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $3,798,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $172,925.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,172,538 shares of company stock worth $587,465,163 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Iqvia by 44,777.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,140,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,124,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,217,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after buying an additional 1,228,148 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Iqvia by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,820,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,498,000 after buying an additional 1,153,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,606,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Iqvia by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,315,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,851,000 after buying an additional 1,061,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

