iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) Position Trimmed by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,655 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:DJP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,412. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/ipath-bloomberg-commodity-index-total-return-etn-djp-position-trimmed-by-janney-capital-management-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.