IoT Chain (ITC) Price Hits $0.13

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00002411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00408015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00998074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00180598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.53 or 0.09890276 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007183 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,419,839 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, OKEx, Bithumb and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.